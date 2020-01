Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general

Iranian state television reports that the country will no longer abide by any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal.

In this photo provided by The Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, flag draped coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike, carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during their funeral in southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The body of Soleimani arrived Sunday in Iran to throngs of mourners, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to bomb 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if Tehran retaliates by attacking Americans. (Alireza Mohammadi/ISNA via AP)

The announcement came Sunday night after another Iranian official said it would consider taking even-harsher steps over the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad.

State TV cited a statement by Iranian presidents administration saying the country will not observe limitations on its enrichment, the amount of stockpiled enriched uranium as well as research and development in its nuclear activities. It did not elaborate on what levels it would immediately reach in its program.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations watchdog observing Iran's program, could not be immediately reach for comment.