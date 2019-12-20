Iowa's unemployment rate remains at 2.6%, among lowest in US

Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 2.6% in November as the number of people with and without jobs both increased.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the number of Iowa residents with jobs climbed by 8,200 from October to November.

The number of unemployed people also increased, from 45,100 in October to 46,200 in November. Iowa's 2.6% unemployment rate was the nation's fifth-lowest, tied with Colorado, Hawaii, New Hampshire and Virginia.

Vermont had the lowest rate, at 2.3%.

The national unemployment rate in November was 3.5%.