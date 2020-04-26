Iowa's three public universities plan to bring back students in fall

Iowa's three major public universities are planning to resume in-person classes in the fall, but they are still working out the details of what that will look like during the coronavirus outbreak.

A normally-busy set of sidewalks on the Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City sit empty while students have been shifted to online-only instruction. Photo date: Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Mike O'Brien/KCRG)

Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said the schools will follow state and federal guidelines to protect health as they develop plans for thousands of students to return to the campuses of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the state. Health officials said Sunday the number of confirmed cases in Iowa had increased by 384, to 5,476, though the actual number of sick is thought to be much higher because of many people haven't been tested.