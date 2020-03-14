Iowa's state universities recalling all students and staff outside the U.S.

The Iowa Board of Regents has recalled all students, faculty and staff currently outside of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iowa Board of Regents oversees Iowa's three public universities: The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.

"We recognize this decision may cause frustration and hardship, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to expand worldwide. The Board is taking this action in the interest of the health and safety of everyone," the board said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The board had asked the universities to recall faculty, staff and students from any country that the CDC designated with a Level 3 travel health notice.

Saturday's announcement now applies to all countries.

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States will expand its European travel restrictions to include Britain and Ireland.