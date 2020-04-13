Iowa's school districts and nonpublic schools submit plans for continuous learning

The Iowa Department of Education announced 506 school districts and accredited nonpublic schools have submitted plans for continuous learning opportunities for students while school buildings remain closed during the pandemic.

Continuous learning is an umbrella term referring to learning outside of school, including: online, virtual, e-learning, distance learning and paper packets.

All of Iowa's 327 public schools districts submitted plans. 285 of those will offer voluntary educational opportunities, six will provide required educational opportunities, 36 will offer a combination of the two. Of the 179 accredited nonpublic schools, 80 will provide required educational services, 73 will offer voluntary educational opportunities and 26 will offer a combination of the two.

Under the required educational services plan, attendance will be taken and lessons will be graded. The voluntary educational option does not require participation and lessons are not graded. Any district or accredited nonpublic school that decides not to offer continuous learning will have to make up missed days of instruction.

The Iowa Legislature passed SF2408 waiving the requirement for instructional hours and days through April 12 and granting Gov. Kim Reynolds authority to waive requirements beyond April 12 if necessary. Gov. Reynolds did waive the instructional time requirement so long as a school participates in either a voluntary or required continuous learning option, or a combination of the two.

For more information visit the Iowa Department of Education's website.