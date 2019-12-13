Iowa’s historical odds of a white Christmas

It seems that, generally speaking, most people are satisfied with having snow around Christmas. If you’re disappointed when the ground is bare on December 25th, though, you shouldn’t be; it happens reasonably often.

A white Christmas is defined as having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Statistically speaking, there’s about a 60 to 70% chance of a white Christmas over northern Iowa, 40 to 50% chance over east-central Iowa, and 30 to 40% over southern Iowa in a given year. So, roughly half of our Christmases have at least an inch of snow on the ground that day. Of course, every year is different, but these are the 30-year averages.