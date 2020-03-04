Iowa's high school graduation rate hit record high last year

Officials say Iowa’s high school graduation rate climbed to a record high of 91.6% in the 2018-19 school year.

The Iowa Education Department says the class of 2019 figure was up two-tenths of a percentage point from the 91.4% in the class of 2018.

Since 2011, Iowa’s four-year graduation rate has increased 3.3 percentage points overall, with gains in nearly every student demographic group. For example, graduation rates for Hispanic students have climbed by 9.3 percentage points and the rates for African American students have gone up 8.4 percentage points.

Iowa's rates typically are among the nation's highest high school graduation rates.