Measles case confirmed in northeastern Iowa; first case in Iowa since 2011

The Iowa Department of Public Health says it has confirmed its first measles case since 2011 in the northeastern part of the state.

Health officials on Monday said the person was not vaccinated and recently came back from Israel, where measles is spreading.

Over the weekend, officials said they confirmed the case through testing at the State Hygienic Lab.

The infected person has cooperated with health officials, according to a press release.

Officials said they are following up with others who could have potentially been exposed to ensure they are vaccinated. They believe there is no danger to the public.

Click here to learn about measles from the CDC.