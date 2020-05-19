Iowa's Ride plans 2021 debut with fewer support measures, no fees

After canceling its inaugural statewide bike ride in late April, the organizers behind Iowa's Ride announced plans for the ride to take place in the following year instead.

TJ Juskiewicz, the organization's director, said that the ride will take place between July 18 to July 24, 2021, and will follow the originally planned overnight town route of the 2020 ride from Dubuque west to Rock Rapids.

The ride will provide limited support to participants along its route with one main primitive campground at each overnight town and a truck to carry baggage from town to town, both provided for free, according to Juskiewicz. Showers will be available from municipalities or limited shower trucks available.

However, there will be no route markings and Juskiewicz said that riders should not expect widespread law enforcement participation along the route.

Registration for the ride will be free, though registrants will need to accept a waiver of liability, according to Juskiewicz. He recommended that riders take the money that would have been spent on registration and use it in the overnight towns, or donate to charity.

"I plan to ride with everyone that would like to ride their bikes from Dubuque to Rock Rapids in the summer of 2021," Juskiewicz said, in a statement. "It will be a blast and we can help support these Iowa towns that have been hurt greatly by the pandemic."

Overnight towns along the route include Monticelllo, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg, and Sheldon.

Juskiewicz said that the 2022 edition of the ride would likely take place earlier in the summer with other changes possible.