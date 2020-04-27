Iowa's Ride cancels 2020 debut due to coronavirus uncertainty

Organizers of a statewide bike ride that was planned after previous RAGBRAI staffers split off from that organization have cancelled plans for its inaugural ride due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa's Ride announced the decision to cancel the ride, which would have taken place between July 12 and July 18, 2020, on their website on Monday night. TJ Juskiewicz, the director of the group, said that they made the decision with the safety of participants and staff in mind after consulting with involved parties.

Juskiewicz said that he explored all possible options and would have liked to wait longer to make the decision pending changes in the spread of COVID-19, but could not hold off any more.

"Some people will ask why we could not wait longer to decide as the pandemic is ever changing," Juskiewicz said, in the statement. "We tried to hold out as long as possible in hopes that the world would begin healing. We also know the reality that the clock was ticking to lock in many requirements to host the ride including insurance, permits and licenses."

Riders can request a refund of 75% of their registration fees until May 14, 2020. Individuals or groups can do so by emailing the ride.

The other statewide bike ride, RAGBRAI, said on April 20 that it would not hold its event this year but utilize the same route in 2021.