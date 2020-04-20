Iowa's Ride Director: "it's still too early to make a decision at this point"

Iowa's Ride Director TJ Juskiewicz said in a blog post Monday that it was still too early to make a decision about whether to cancel the 2020 ride.

"Our priority to keep everyone safe," Juskiewicz said. "A bike ride is never that important. We also know that the event is still over 3 months away, so it is still early to make a decision at this point."

Juskiewicz also said he remains hopeful that the health risks will subside toward the end of summer, and that Iowa's Ride will update everyone once a decision is made.

