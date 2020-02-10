Iowa's Cordell Pemsl arrested for driving on revoked license due to prior OWI

Authorities arrested a University of Iowa basketball player early Monday morning for driving on a revoked license due to a previous OWI.

Records show redshirt junior Cordell Pemsl, 22, bonded out from the Johnson County jail.

According to arresting documents, a Johnson County deputy stopped Pemsl near S. Riverside Drive and Highway 1 just after 1 a.m. Monday for having a broken taillight. The documents show Pemsl gave the deputy an Iowa identification card.

Pemsl allegedly told the deputy he did not have a driver's license from Iowa or any other state, but authorities said they found Pemsl had a revoked license due to a previous OWI in September. In that incident, Pemsl reportedly failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol content of .151 on a breath test when he was pulled over. The legal limit to drive is .08.

Following the September arrest, Pemsl had been removed from all school activities at the University of Iowa. After sitting out for two games, he returned to the team. It's unclear how Monday's incident will impact his participation.