Iowa's Cordell Pemsl arrested for OWI

University of Iowa athletics officials say a basketball player has been removed from all basketball-related activities following an arrest.

The university said authorities arrested redshirt junior Cordell Pemsl early Friday morning for OWI.

"Pemsl will be suspended from all basketball-related activities indefinitely and is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct and the rules and regulations of the basketball program," the university said in a statement.

Pemsl is a native of Dubuque. He has played in 67 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.