Iowa's Auditor wants lawmakers to fix a law that led the state to overcharge for audit work

Iowa's Auditor is urging lawmakers to fix a law that could force the state to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars to the federal government.

Iowa state auditor Rob Sand enters the Iowa House chambers to listen to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deliver her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Auditor Rob Sand says a law set years ago has his office charge a flat fee to some agencies for audit work. In short, it led to Iowa over billing the federal government more than $600,000 in 2017. Sand says that has likely happened for years.

If Iowa lawmakers quickly fix that law this year, Sand says the federal government agreed Iowa won't have to repay that money. Sand says the change also creates fair billing to give all state agencies an incentive.

Sand said, "If we bill you for the audit work that we do, you're going to have an incentive to make sure your books are sparkling clean because that's going to reduce your audit expenses, if your audit expenses are lower then you have a little bit of money left over for something else."

Iowa's legislative session is set to resume June 3rd after a delay due to COVID-19.