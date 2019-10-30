Iowa's ACT scores drop over the last five years

Iowa's ACT test scores have dropped for the last 5 years.

On Wednesday, ACT officials released their "Condition of College and Career Readiness" annual report.

Results show overall in Iowa, 29% of students who took the test met the readiness benchmarks which includes the subjects of English, Reading, Math and Science.

Looking back over the last five years, Iowa has lost a percentage point each year. Students were at 33% in 2015.

Nearly 23,000 Iowa students took the test this year, with 66% of students taking the exam. Iowa's average tied for first in the country among states that tested more than half of students in the class of 2019. Iowa and South Dakota had an average composite score of 21.6 out of a possible 36.

Iowa was one of 24 states to test more than half of students.

Click here to read to read the full report.

