Iowans work to spread kindness during COVID-19 pandemic

While people in Iowa are practicing social distancing and staying inside, some people are going out of their way to spread kindness.

Brooke Spicer and her kids made kindness rocks. They have words of encouragement on them like 'be happy' and 'be kind'. They dropped them off on the doorsteps of their neighbor's homes. (Courtesy image)

TV9 asked viewers on Facebook to post pictures and videos of things that would make us smile during social distancing. Several people commented, showing up how they are helping others feel loved.

You can find this post of people doing great things on our KCRG-TV9 Facebook page. Feel free to join in on the happiness and leave a picture.