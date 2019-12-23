Iowans who bought 'Miracle Scraper' to receive refunds

The Iowa Attorney General's Office says all Iowans who purchased a 'Miracle Scraper' will receive refunds under a new settlement.

Attorney General Tom Miller's office says the settlement was reached after a lawsuit was filed against Robert Alan Henry Schermerhorn of Dunedin, Fla., in August.

The lawsuit alleged Schermerhorn "violated the Iowa Buyer Club Memberships Law and engaged in deceptive and unfair billing practices violating the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act".

Miller's office says Schermerhorn sold the funnel-shaped plastic scraper for $19.97 each on the internet. Miller's office says buyers were then enrolled in a “VIP Auto Discount Club” and charged $9.95 per month without their consent.

More than 280 Iowans were signed up and charged the monthly fee.

While Iowa is the first and only state to take action against Schermerhorn, according to Miller's office, they say the the Better Business Bureau has more than 1,000 complaints from consumers across the United States alleging similar billing behavior.

Miller's office says Schermerhorn and his company, Italia Trading, LLC, have denied the allegations but agreed to the consent judgment.