Iowans take part in two floats at the Rose Parade

Two floats in Wednesday's Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, featured several people from Iowa.

(Courtesy: Donate Life)

This first was the Chipotle Mexican Grill's float, called "Cultivate the Future of Farming." The float featured two young farmers from southwest Iowa. The company says its business wouldn't be possible without farmers.

Click or tap here to read more about Chipotle's float.

The second was the "Donate Life Rose Parade float" that honored organ donors. The float showcased 26 people who are either donors or recipients.

It also featured 44 memorial portraits of people who donated after death, including three from Iowa. The recipients of those organs include adults and children, both inside and outside the country.

Click or tap here to read more about the Donate Life float.

