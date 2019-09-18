Iowans see rising gas prices following attack in Saudi Arabia

As tensions in the Mideast rise with threats from Iran, Saudi Arabia has now joined a U.S. led coalition to secure the Mideast's waterways. It follows an attack on a Saudi oil field this week.

Analysts warned gas prices could start to go up following the attack in Saudi Arabia, and AAA shows prices are rising.

Drivers in eastern Iowa's main metros are now paying an average of $2.54 a gallon for regular unleaded, but cities saw different hikes. Iowa City saw the highest bump from Tuesday at 11 cents.

Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Cedar Rapids all saw a 10 cent jump. There was a much smaller increase in Dubuque at 5 cents.