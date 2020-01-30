Iowans placing big bets on Super Bowl teams

While Sunday's Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year, it's also one that people bet millions of dollars.

This is the first Super Bowl game where Iowans can legally bet on the game. Iowa lawmakers legalized sports betting last August, and casinos are seeing a boost.

Workers at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque are seeing more people come into their Fanduel Sportsbook this week to place bets on the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Some people are opening an account to start betting.

Most people are betting on who will win the game or the spread.

There are also hundreds of prop bets. Those range from who wins the opening coin toss to who scores the first touchdown.

The casino said people are placing minor bets ranging from a couple of bucks to thousands of dollars. They expect people to keep coming including on Super Bowl Sunday.

Leaders say it's helping the casino and the places around it.

"It's also helping other areas,” said Marty Maiers with Diamond Jo Casino. “Including restaurants, people are coming in to get a bite to eat, as well as placing bets on sports games. It's been a good tax revenue source.”

The state receives 6.75% of the revenue the casinos get from sports betting Other area casinos like Isle Casino in Waterloo are also seeing a boost with first time betters signing up and downloading their app for the super bowl. They use William Hill for sports betting.

Both casinos are holding Super Bowl watch parties for people to come in and wager on the big game.

They encourage people to gamble responsibly. They encourage anybody with gambling problems to call 1800-BETS-OFF.

