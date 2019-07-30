Iowans pack Cedar Rapids sports bar to take in second Democratic debate

A place like Bushwood Sports Bar and Grill in Cedar Rapids is where you might go to catch the Hawkeyes or Cyclones.

But Tuesday, the cheers from the crowd inside were for the candidates.

“People are really excited about the election,” Linn County Democratic Party Chair Bret Nilles said. “They’re hoping to see a Democrat get elected in 2020, and they’re excited about who that candidate is going to be.”

The Linn County Democrats hosted a watch party for the first night of the second Democratic presidential primary debates at the restaurant.

Dozens of people packed in to hear from 10 candidates, just about all of whom had supporters mixed in the watch party crowd, stumping for their favorites.

But for some, the 24-person field is still too wide to cast a vote.

“I’m undecided right now,” Cedar Rapids resident Cathy Meyer said. “I know once the field narrows down, it’s going to be a lot easier.”

“We can’t really decide with this much input,” John Dowdall of Marion added.

At the sports bar Tuesday, just as important as burgers and beers were what Bernie, Buttigieg, Beto and the rest of the candidates had to say.

“I want to hear everything I can from the candidates about their plans for early childhood education, childcare,” Meyer said.

“Global warming is, of course, very big, and then I think one of the issues where, particularly, John Delaney is trying to differentiate himself is in this idea of, not just universal coverage, but Medicare for all,” Dowdall said.

What they all could agree on is that a debate party in a sports bar is something that might only happen in Iowa.

“I’m very proud to say that I live in a state that cares about our political future,” Meyer said.

More than six months out from the caucuses, they’re not tired of politics just yet.

“I hope this gets all of us talking to one another so that whoever become the candidate, we can really pull behind,” Dowdall said.

The Linn County Democrats will be hosting another watch party Wednesday at Brick Alley Pub and Sports Bar in Marion for the second night of the second debates, which begins at 7 p.m.