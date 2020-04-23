Iowan's helping those in need with cloth masks

Cloth face masks are in high demand right now. If you can make a mask, there's now a website to get these out to those in need. It's called "Mask Helpers."

Anyone from around the country can visit the website to request a face mask, make one, donate supplies, or offer to distribute them.

Two Iowa brothers and their company came up with the concept. It launched Saturday, and already more than 15-hundred requests are waiting for makers right now. The Maerz brothers say it is well-worth it, and anyone can do it.

Anyone from around the country can visit maskhelpers.org.

