Iowans head to Illinois for legal marijuana

Dispensaries along the Iowa-Illinois state line near the Quad Cities were busy on Jan. 1 as people from both states lined up to make purchases.

(KCCI)

In Milan, customers at Nature's Treatment of Illinois waited outside in a heated tent, with portable toilets and food trucks, reports KCCI.

Moline resident Julie Webster said she saw a lot of people from Iowa at the dispensary.

Illinois residents could buy up to 30 grams of marijuana. For Iowans and people also from out-of-state, they can only purchase 15 grams.

