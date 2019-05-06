Iowan travels across Alaska on fat tire bike

An eastern Iowa man has just finished the world's longest winter race in the bitter cold of the Alaskan wilderness.

52-year-old Steve Cannon of Mediapolis competed in the Iditarod Trail Invitational in March. Cannon traveled one thousand miles across Alaska for more than 26 days on a fat tire bike. He says it doesn't just take physical endurance to complete this, but also mental toughness as some of the days got down to negative 50 degrees. Cannon is doing this for the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society. He's already raised 700-thousand dollars for the organization.

"For me, it's the greatest gift of cancer is that it makes people see their expiration date. And if we all work up tomorrow or went to bed tonight knowing our expiration date, we would not screw around we would get started," Cannon said.

Cannon isn't a stranger to extreme athletic events. He has completed 100 marathons and almost 30 RAGBRAI trips across the state.