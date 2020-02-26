Iowans speak to lawmakers about potential changes to abortion rights in the state

Dozens of people spoke at the Iowa Capital Tuesday about a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution that would establish there is no right to an abortion in the state.

Potential changes to Iowa Constitution

The amendment effort developed after a judge struck down an abortion bill Governor Kim Reynolds signed in to law in 2018, calling it unconstitutional.

One at a time, people took turns in front of the microphone to talk to lawmakers, Iowans and each other about an issue that most people are rigid on--abortion.

"I was raped in college and I had an abortion,” said one person who came up to the microphone. “Obviously, it is more complicated and nuanced than that, but I only have three minutes and you don’t deserve to hear my story.”

“I still carry the dreams from 2008 with me inside this box,” said Rudy Bodeker of Benton County. “The dreams my family lost and still feel the main of today.”

People supporting the bill said the Judicial Branch overstepped its bounds when it said: “abortion is a fundamental right” in the Iowa Constitution when it struck down previous laws that limited abortion access.

“These extremist judges have stripped away every basic protection from every mother and child,” said one person supporting the change. “Iowans don’t want to see this happen, those who wrote the constitution don’t want to, the voices of the unborn has been taken away but our voices have been silenced too.”

“The proposed amendment does not remove rights it restores the Iowa Constitution to neutral on the question of abortion either for or against,” said another supporter of the change.

If it passes this General Assembly, it has to pass another one and goes through a statewide vote.

