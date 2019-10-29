Iowan picked for national council against human trafficking

WASHINGTON (KCRG) -- President Trump announced that he intends to appoint a Cedar Rapids woman to a council aimed to fight human trafficking.
Teresa Davidson is the founder and president of Chains Interrupted, an eastern Iowa group that tries to prevent human trafficking. President Trump said he would like her to be part of the Public-Private Partnership Advisory Council to end Human Trafficking. This gives Davidson an opportunity to make recommendations on federal anti-trafficking policies. She would serve a 2-year term.