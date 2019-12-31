Iowan organ donors, young farmers to be honored on Rose Parade floats

Two floats in the 131st Rose Parade, which will take place on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California, have connections to Iowa.

The Donate Life Float

The 2020 Donate Life Rose Parade float honors organ donors. The float will feature 26 organ, eye and tissue recipients or living donors. It will have 44 memorial floral portraits that honor those who gave the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donors.

Three people from Iowa will be honored.

Doug Stewart, of Davenport, died at the age of 53 in 2017. He was a cornea donor. He left behind a wife and four children. He was a two-time liver recipient.

Katherine “Kayte” Mosher was just 20 years old when she passed away from a brain aneurysm in January 2012. She left behind a legacy of life through tissue donation. She was applying to colleges to become a veterinary technician before she died. Mosher's tissue and cornea donations went to hundreds of men, women and children across the world.

Mike Nelson, 47, actually worked for the Iowa Donor Network. When he died, he donated tissues and corneas for others. His recipients range in age from a baby under the age of one, to a 74-year-old.

Click or tap here to read more about the Donate Life float.

Chipotle Float

Chipotle Mexican Grill's float is entitled "Cultivate the Future of Farming" which will feature young farmers as well as Chipotle General Managers in the Southern California area.

Two of the farmers will be from Southwest Iowa.

It will also include decorations made with Chipotle's real ingredients.

"Chipotle's business wouldn't be possible without our farming partners who are as committed to sustainability and food with integrity as we are," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. "In the spirit of the parade's 'The Power of Hope' theme, we hope that our participation in the Rose Parade brings change to the future of farming, beginning with the National Young Farmers Coalition."

Click or tap here to read more about Chipotle's float.

You can watch the Rose Parade starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 on KCRG-TV9.