Iowa women's basketball retires Gustafson's number

The University of Iowa women's basketball team retired the jersey number of star center Megan Gustafson tonight at a ceremony honoring this year's team.

The honor was given to Gustafson at the team's "Celebr-EIGHT" ceremony held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday night. The event was held to celebrate the numerous accomplishments of this year's team, including a run to the Elite Eight round of the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

She was presented by Athletics Director Gary Barta with a framed jersey bearing the number 10, the number she wore while playing at Iowa.

Gustafson, who played her final season with the Hawkeyes this year, had an outstanding career at Iowa. She finished as Iowa's all-time leading scorer in basketball and won numerous national awards for her play during the 2018-2019 season, including the Naismith Award given to the nation's best player.

She spent the earlier part of Tuesday at the Iowa Capitol, meeting with lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Today I got to meet @GustafsonMeg10, the @BigTen player of the year, a member of the All-American team, and most importantly, an Iowa Hawkeye! Congrats to Megan for her achievements, Iowans are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/5NGfUwpQkb — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) April 24, 2019

Gustafson will continue her playing career in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings, having been selected 17th overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft.