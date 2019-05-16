Iowa woman sentenced in infant son's drowning

An Iowa woman was sentenced to prison for drowning her 11-month-old son.

KCCI reports Seaira Briceno, 25, of Bagley, was sentenced to up to five years for involuntary manslaughter.

She could also spend up to 10 years in prison for child endangerment charges.

Last August, police said she left the baby and his two-year-old brother in a bathtub alone.

According to KCCI, she will serve her sentences back-to-back, with a 20-year sentence she's serving for child endangerment and an OWI. Those incidents happened before her son's death.