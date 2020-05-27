Advertisement

Iowa woman found dead, died of natural causes

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a more than month-long investigation has shown that a woman found dead inside her house near Grimes died of natural causes.

The sheriff's office made the pronouncement in news release Wednesday on the death of 35-year-old Melanie Scheuring.

Scheuring was found dead in her house on April 19 after deputies, firefighters and medics were called to the home.

Scheuring's 46-year-old fiance was also at the home. Other than to declare her death was from natural causes, officials did not say Wednesday what caused Scheuring's death.

