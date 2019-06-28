Iowa woman accused of stealing more than $6k in credit card, loan schemes

Authorities say a Sioux City eye clinic manager stole more than $6,100 in a credit card scheme and planned to use customer information to take out loans.

Woodbury County court records say 36-year-old Amy Inniss-Reyes, of Sioux City, is charged with theft and tampering with records. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

A criminal complaint says Inniss-Reyes was managing two Exact Eye Care branches between April 19 and May 30 when she used three of her credit cards to obtain fraudulent refunds. The complaint says she also told investigators that she made copies of 20 patients' personal records, intending to use them to obtain loans. The copies were recovered from her home.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.

