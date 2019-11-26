Iowa veteran honored with Silver Star Medal

An Iowa native received one of the U.S. military's highest honors. U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Cody Smith is from Indianola.

He received the Silver Star Medal last Friday for his heroism while serving in Afghanistan, according to station KCCI. He was with a special forces team when enemy forces ambushed them last year.

Smith returned fire and coordinated airstrikes against the enemy all while suffering a severe concussion.

The Silver Star Medal is the nation's third-highest decoration of valor.

Family members say they are not surprised he received the medal.