State Patrol investigating crash involving semi, Muscatine County vehicle

An investigation is underway following a deadly crash involving a semi and county maintenance vehicle in Muscatine County.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 4 in the area of 130th Street and the Johnson-Muscatine County line, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers said a semi crashed into a county maintenance pickup truck that was half on the road. One of the semi's fuel tanks caught fire as it crashed into a north ditch.

The driver of the semi, Jordan Sexton, 24, of Muscatine, died.

State Patrol said the county maintenance employee is expected to be okay.

Another person was taken to the hospital.