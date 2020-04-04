Iowa to receive $44 million in federal emergency funding for medical equipment

Federal officials have announced a multi-million dollar set of funding chiefly for personal protective equipment and other medical supplies for Iowa as the state responds to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(Image: MGN)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said $44 million worth of funding, at a cost-share of 75%, was obligated to Iowa on Saturday, April 4, 2020. This means the total amount expected to be spent by the state of Iowa will be around $59 million.

The money will be to help the state cover costs for personal protective equipment, like gowns, masks, face shields, safety glasses and gloves, thermometers, disinfecting wipes, sanitizer, and respirators. There will also be funding for ventilators for hospitals, clinics, local governments, and some non-profit organizations.

The money will be eligible for purchases made during March and April since President Donald Trump approved the federal disaster declaration for Iowa in late March.

Funds are obligated to the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.