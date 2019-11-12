Iowa to launch rape tracking, reporting evidence kits

The Iowa Attorney General's Office says a new tracking system for rape kits will empower survivors of sexual assault.

Iowa is preparing to launch Track-Kit, a tracking and reporting system for evidence kits. Survivors, law enforcement and medical staff can get updates on the kits from the initial exam until the case is done.

It rolls out on July 1 of next year. The state says this will help provide transparent status updates for all involved.

In March of 2017, I9 found there were more than 4,200 untested rape kits in the state, with one dating back to 1992.