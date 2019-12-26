Iowa to honor Hayden Fry while facing USC in Holiday Bowl

The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes will remember former coach Hayden Fry when they play No. 22 USC in the Holiday Bowl Friday evening.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry before Iowa's NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2009, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 17-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa will remove the Tigerhawk decals from its helmets to honor Fry, who died on Dec. 17 at age 90. Fry introduced the logo during his 20-year tenure, which included trips to the Holiday Bowl in 1986, 1987 and 1991.

The Hawkeyes will continue to wear a sticker to honor American farmers and will add a sticker to honor former athletic director Bump Elliott, who died Dec. 7 at age 94. USC will try to win its fourth straight game.