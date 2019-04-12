Iowa to get $9 million in “quick release” funding to repair flood-damaged roads

The U.S. Department of Transporation said Iowa will be getting $9 million in funding for emergency repairs to flood-damaged roads.

Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the funds will help Iowa speed up the repair process and restore access to roads following devastating flooding.

In March, 68 of Iowa's 99 counties were impacted by flooding after levees along the Missouri River were breached.

Several main highways were damaged including I-29, I-680, U.S. 34 and Iowa Highway 2. Officials estimate the cost to be about $90 million, with damage on I-29 to be about $40 million.

"The $9 million in “quick release” funding will be used to pay for the repairs done to restore essential traffic and prevent additional damage at locations impacted by severe flooding," according to a press release. "This initial “quick release” payment is considered a down payment on the costs of short–term repairs while the state continues damage assessments for long-term repairs."

Several roads in southwestern Iowa remain closed due to flooding or damage caused by floodwaters.