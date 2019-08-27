Iowa teen vaccination rates higher than national, regional averages

The Iowa CDC says a study found more teen in the state were vaccinated in 2018 than in 2017.

The 2018 National Immunization Survey covers Tdap, meningococcal, and HPV vaccines for ages 13 to 17.

Rates surpassed those of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska as well as national averages.

The rate for the Tdap vaccination in Iowa went from 93.4 percent in 2017 to 94 percent in 2018, according to the study. The national average is 88.9 percent while the regional average is 80.9 percent.

The meningitis vaccination rate rose from 83.6 in 2017 to 89.2 percent in 2018, the survey said. Iowa's average surpassed the national of 88.6 percent and the regional at 80.9 percent.

The HPV vaccine, which is given in two doses, also had a higher rate in 2018 than in 2017. Once again, Iowa's averages beat out the national and regional rates.

"Providing parents and guardians with information and strong,

high-quality recommendations are valuable tools for improving

HPV vaccination and preventing HPV infection and diseases

caused by HPV, including cancers," the report states.

Click or tap here to read the full report.

Click or tap here to see what immunizations your child may need.