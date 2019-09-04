Iowa teen overcomes homelessness, graduates high school

An Iowa teen almost didn't make it to her graduation as she battled homelessness, but thanks to help from generous neighbors, her life changed forever.

Monae Woods, 18, lived in her own apartment in Des Moines after her mother had to move, reports KCCI. However, her roommate stole all her money, forcing Woods to live in her car.

Her school noticed her problems and put her in a program to help struggling students. Donors and the United Way initiative paid her rent.

She ended up the first person in her family to graduate high school.

While Woods has only attended college a week now, she says she's liking school so much, that she's now thinking about getting her masters.