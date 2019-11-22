Iowa teacher accused of using racial slur in class says she was trying to help her students

A high school teacher accused of using a racial slur in class will return to work next week.

Crystal Holt is a teacher at a high school in Denison. The school put her on administrative leave after students said she used a racial slur during a history lesson, KCCI reports.

Holt says that while she admits using the word, she was just trying to teach her students.

"It has been very stressful," she said. "My younger children have struggled and it's just something hard to bring them into when I'm just trying to do my job and help others to deal with the bigger issue of racism."

School officials say after their investigation, they believe Holt did not have malicious intent. The school is working on creating a cultural advisory committee.

Holt will return to her classroom on Monday.