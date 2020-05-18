Iowa tattoo parlor adjusting during pandemic, business doing well

A tattoo parlor in Iowa says it is busier than ever after reopening.

Tooth and Nail Tattoo in Davenport says it has had more than 300 calls for appointments.

The parlor is requiring customers and staff to wear masks since they work in close contact. It is also requiring temperature checks and is not tattooing faces.

"... stuff like that is going to make us cleaner and safer and giving our customer the best experience they can have," said Manda Rexx, co-owner of Tooth and Nail. "And not only the best, but the safest'

The tattoo parlor is also requiring customers to sign a special COVID-19 release form.

