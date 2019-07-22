Iowa tackling worker shortage with incentives

Iowa's Governor says pledges from businesses and public-private partnerships are her focus to solve a worker shortage in Iowa.

The Governor touted Iowas commitment to President Trump's Pledge to America's Workers. The pledge encourages states and companies to offer training opportunities for workers.

Kinze Manufacturing in Williamsburg is the most recent Iowa company to sign on. It opened a new training facility for welding and gave Governor Kim Reynolds a tour last week.

Gov. Reynolds says her Future Ready Iowa initiative is now poised to help fix the shortage of skilled workers across the state. The program is now funded to provide scholarships for students and adults to train in specific career fields now facing a shortage of workers. The program also offers incentives to businesses to start training programs for its workers.

