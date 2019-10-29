Iowa students cast their vote in mock election

Students across the state got the chance to cast their votes in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll on Tuesday.

Nearly 300 schools registered with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office to participate, which called the poll an "elections 101" event. Before casting their ballots, students learned about the history of voting in the United States.

Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert said once they are eligible to vote, the youth can have a big impact on elections.

“You look at how few of our youth vote, all of a sudden you start getting 20 to 30,000 of those say, under 25 crowd out to vote," Weipert said. "That absolutely could have a huge impact even on a presidential election. When you start looking at some of the vote totals in swing states, students could easily swing where those electoral votes go, just by showing up and voting."

Students could voice their opinion on the presidential, U.S Senate and House of Representatives races. President Donald Trump won the presidential poll with over 7,000 votes. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gained the most support compared to other democratic rivals with around 2,300 votes.

Weipert said the mock election can help prepare students mentally for when they can legally vote.

“Straw polls or a mock election are a great way to eliminate a lot of that fear," Weipert said. "The other thing by doing these sort of events like a straw poll is to get people to go out and search the internet for candidates they like and inform yourself."

Over 85 percent of students who participated said they will register to vote when they are eligible.