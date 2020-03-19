Iowa student from Robins returns from Spain to self quarantine

Iowa student Kaleb Cook of Robbins was having the time of his life studying abroad in Spain when the Covid 19 virus hit the country hard and things got serious real fast. "The last couple of days there we were not allowed to leave our apartments. Only the supermarkets and pharmacies were open. You needed to maintain 6 feet of distance from everyone. One night I was out and I didn't realize the ban was in place and a police officer asked me to return home" said Cook.

Spain came together in these difficult times. "Although we were unable to leave our apartments. It was awesome to see the unity of Spain during this time of crisis. Every night at 10 PM everyone would go out go out on the balcony and scream, play music and holler for all the doctors and staff that were helping during this time of crisis' said Cook.

After the University of Iowa told Kaleb to come home reality set in once again. "Once I got back to the United States in the Boston airport. I will scream by the CDC. My fever was checked along with a briefing from the CDC to Dan the potential risk I am putting also some information myself quarantine" said Cook.

Kaleb took no chances once he got back to Cedar Rapids. "My mom left my car running at the airport. I had to get into it and drive straight to my cabin where where I am in 14 days of Quarantine. Just because of the potential risk that I have because I was in a high-risk area in Spain" said Cook.

