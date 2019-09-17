Iowa soldier who died in maintenance incident remembered for legacy he leaves behind

22-year-old Private First Class Mason Webber died earlier this month while doing maintenance work on a Bradley fighting vehicle. His body returned to Iowa late last week.

Private First Class Mason Webber, 22, was killed performing maintenance on a Bradley fighting vehicle at Fort Hood. (Courtesy photo)

"He was more than just a soldier," Tonya Grefe, Webber's mother, said. "He was Mason first and he was very proud to serve his county."

In the days since Webber's body returned to Iowa, Grefe says she has been focusing her thoughts on better times. Among Grefe's favorite memories of her son was his smile.

"He was always wearing that smile no matter what was going on in his life," Grefe said.

Webber shared his smile with the world for 22 years, but it was taken away too soon.

"He was my daredevil," Grefe said. "He was the one that would try anything, broke several bones, he was into motorcycles, dirt bikes, BMXing."

Webber died serving his country in Fort Hood, Texas. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation and there are few details that have been released about how it happened. Grefe says she is choosing at this time to focus on her son's legacy instead of how he died.

"I want answers, but at the same time I know it's not going to bring my son back," Grefe said.

Webber was one of four siblings and loved county music, especially Toby Keith. He was also a husband and married the love of his life, Kayle, back March. Kayle is due to give birth to a baby girl in November. The Webbers already picked out a name for her before Mason died, her name is Stella.

"I told her thank you for loving my son and for giving me a beautiful granddaughter," Grefe said.

Grefe tells TV9 it is her hope that the public remembers her son and that her family and those who knew him are able to move on with their lives.

Webber's family reports they have helped set up a GoFundMe page. The money raised they say will go to support Kayle and Stella.