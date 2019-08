An Oskaloosa man will spend 50 years in prison for stabbing and killing a William Penn basketball player.

In April, a jury found 24-year-old Luke Van Hemert guilty of 2nd degree for the 2018 killing of Marquis Todd.

Van Hemert first claimed he was defending himself. He tried to use the "stand your ground" law as a defense.

The judge denied the claim because Iowa law does not provide defendants a pretrial hearing to argue for immunity.