Iowa sending out voter inactivity alerts, requires response

Officials at the state level are sending out voter inactivity notices to those who have not voted in any election in four years, which requires an affirmative response to the state to prevent their registration from becoming inactive.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office has been sending "no activity in 4 years" notices to those who have not participated in an election or updated their voter registration in the last four years. These notices are required by federal law, according to Pate.

“This mailing is part of the routine process we undertake to ensure our voter rolls are as accurate as possible," Pate said. "It’s a crucial component for having clean and fair elections across the state.”

Those who receive the mailing need to fill out and return the card if their address has changed.

If a voter's registration becomes inactive, they can reactivate it by requesting an absentee ballot, registering to vote again, making a change to the information on their registration, or voting while providing an official identifying document that shows proof-of-address.

An example of the mailing can be found here.