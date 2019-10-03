Iowa senators discuss ways to use $289 million budget surplus

The 2020 Iowa legislative session begins a little more than three months from now, and when it does, state legislators will have big decisions to make on what to do with $289 million, the money remaining from a budget surplus from the last session.

Iowa state capitol building. (Stephen Matthew Milligan / MGN)

“This is quite a bit bigger than what we expected,” Republican Senator Dan Zumbach of Manchester said.

In a press release, Governor Kim Reynolds said the surplus was “a reflection of a vibrant economy,” a statement Zumbach echoed.

“When business is growing, jobs are being created, and hence, more taxes are coming in,” he said.

Zumbach said the surplus is a result of both federal and state tax policies.

Now it’s up to the state’s legislators to decide what to do with that money when the session kicks off in January.

“As we look at education and healthcare and the public safety systems, we’re going to continue to fund those to the best the budget can handle,” Zumbach said.

But Democratic Senator Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids said this surplus is at least partially a result of some of those programs being underfunded to begin with.

“In my view, the Republican majority in the legislature and Governor Reynolds have just cut our budget too much in some really important areas like education, natural resources, public safety,” he said. “Cuts that were too big of cuts, and those cuts have not been restored.”

Hogg says tens of millions of dollars were cut in the last several years to Iowa’s prison and parole system and universities.

“It’s one of the reasons why tuition has gone up so much at our universities,” he said of the education cuts.

Hogg said more money also needs to go toward disaster preparedness.

“This year, we didn’t have enough money for the requested funds of hazard mitigation for the floods of 2019, and we have a long backlog of hazard-mitigation projects that we could fund,” he said.

In this matter, however, Zumbach said the state needs to be prudent in its spending.

“We’re in a lot of different cycles with our weather patterns right now, and we’re going to be real cautious that we don’t start jumping the gun and then people just start requesting, we want it here, we want it there, we want it somewhere else,” he said.

As far as preparing for the future goes, Iowa’s rainy day fund is currently full, and it’s capped off at 10% of the state budget. But Hogg said he’d support raising that cap past 10%, which would need legislative approval.

“Especially if you’re worried about maybe a future recession, boy, storing up that money would make some sense,” he said.

Both Hogg and Zumbach said as far as they know, there are no restrictions on how the surplus money can be used.

As for distributing that money directly back to Iowans so that each person would get an individual cut of the surplus, both Zumbach and Hogg said there are better and smarter ways to invest that money instead.