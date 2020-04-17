Iowa schools to remain closed through end of 2019-2020 school year

Gov. Reynolds announced on Friday that all school districts and nonpublic schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, which includes the cancellation of spring sports activities.

Schools in Iowa will continue to offer the continuous learning options that were outlined on April 13.

“While I would like nothing more than to open up our schools and classrooms in May, we have to prioritize the health and safety of Iowans,” said Gov. Reynolds. “With our students at home, we must rely on continuous learning plans that are in place and prepare school districts for ‘Return to Learn’ in the fall."

Gov. Reynolds also announced that the state will waive instructional time requirements for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year for schools that continue to provide continuous learning either through voluntary or required educational services, or a combination of the two.

Schools must also submit a "Return to Learn Plan" to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1. This plan will outline how they will address disruptions to learning due to the pandemic. Options could include summer school, enrichment activities, or other opportunities to address the needs of students.

Gov. Reynolds also waived the requirement that schools start no earlier than Aug. 23, which will allow school districts and nonpublic schools to make their own decision about the length of the 2020-2021 academic year.