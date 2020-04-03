Iowa schools faced with tough choices as virus cases rise

As Iowa sees coronavirus infections rise and spread to more counties, school officials are struggling with what to do for the rest of the academic year.

State public health officials on Friday reported 85 additional cases to a total of 699. Gov. Kim Reynolds says schools statewide are closed through at least April 30.

Des Moines Public Schools won't return this year. Instead, the district will use an at-home program.

For the next month, Iowa schools can either offer voluntary classes or required learning. Under the voluntary option, no attendance is required and no credit is given.